ACLU, Madison SO settle racial profiling lawsuit with new plans for department

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. District judge approves a consent decree in a racial profiling lawsuit between the ACLU and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department over police practices.
The degree approved by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves will require the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to collect and maintain data on checkpoints and traffic stops. It also requires the sheriff to to train deputies on proper practice.
The ACLU responded in a statement saying quote “The court’s order today affirms the simple but fundamental proposition, that in America police must treat everyone the same regardless of race.”
Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker also released a statement on the ruling which you can read here.
