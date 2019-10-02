35-year-old man wanted by Sharkey Co. authorities for rape and kidnapping

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Sharkey County man is wanted for a rape and kidnapping that happened in Cary, Mississippi.
According to the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department, they’re looking for 35-year-old Kendrick Lamont Davis for an incident that happened on September 28.
Davis is currently on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department at 662-873-4321 or 911.
