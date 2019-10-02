USM’s high-flying offense heads into bye week

Southern Miss tallied 519 yards of total offense against the Minors which marks the second time this season that it has eclipsed the 500-yard plateau. For an offense that was middle-of-the-pack last season in conference, USM now leads CUSA with a 6.74 yards-per-play average. Junior quarterback Jack Abraham plays a huge role in those numbers, leading all conference quarterbacks in passing yards with a 303 yard average.