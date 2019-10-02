USM’s high-flying offense heads into bye week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - With as grueling as navigating through a football schedule can be, there probably is never much complaining when a bye week comes around.
Southern Miss, however, may be an exception.
The Golden Eagles enter the week off after beginning Conference-USA by trouncing UTEP, 31-13, in a match-up where the offense found success no matter the method of attack.
“We have guys that I really believe can make plays,” said USM coach Jay Hopson. “I don’t think we have just one or two and that gives us the ability to be explosive.”
Southern Miss tallied 519 yards of total offense against the Minors which marks the second time this season that it has eclipsed the 500-yard plateau. For an offense that was middle-of-the-pack last season in conference, USM now leads CUSA with a 6.74 yards-per-play average. Junior quarterback Jack Abraham plays a huge role in those numbers, leading all conference quarterbacks in passing yards with a 303 yard average.
“Just the play-makers that I’ve got, it makes it tons of fun,” said Abraham, who was named CUSA offensive player of the week. “We’re out there playing ball and it’s a lot of fun when everything is clicking.”
The hope now is that those things continue to click with a week off with the next task for the Golden Eagles being the biggest home game to date with North Texas coming to M.M. Roberts Stadium on October 12.
