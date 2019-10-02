Rebel defense reeling following Bama debacle

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A defense littered with inexperience facing off against arguably the best quarterback right now in college football was never going to be a fun time. That narrative was played out in Tuscaloosa last Saturday as Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama ran roughshod over Ole Miss and now the Rebels are looking for answers.
“A lot from that game that we can learn from,” Rebel defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre said. “You got to be right on your game when the quarterback is that accurate and the guys are that athletic and fast.
“We definitely weren’t right on our game at all.”
After actually going into the second quarter with a lead, things got off the rails quickly for the Rebels, with Alabama scoring 31 points in the quarter to settle things quickly. For the game, Tagovailoa threw for 418 yards and six touchdowns which are both season-highs against the Ole Miss defense. With the loss, the Rebels now rank second-to-last in the Southeastern Conference in both passing yards and points allowed this season.
The good news, at least for the Ole Miss offense, is that the only team worse in both of those categories is the Vanderbilt Commodores who come to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.
