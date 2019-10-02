JSU to begin selling beer at home football games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will begin selling beer at home football games starting October 5th.
Anybody 21 years of age and older, with their ID will be able to buy beer at several different locations around the stadium.
According to JSU Athletics, beer will be sold until the end of the third quarter of each home game.
Another fun event coming to Jackson State University football games include “Halftime Fun”. This is an event where two randomly selected JSU students will compete in a $500 game for education during halftime.
Capital City Beverages and MillerCoors will present $500 in tuition assistance to the winner.
