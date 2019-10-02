Jackson County woman gets to ‘come on down’ on The Price is Right

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1956, fans of The Price is Right have longed to hear three of the most famous words in television game show history - “Come on down!"
On Wednesday’s episode, a Jackson County woman got her chance to run down the aisle.
Robin Adams is known to many around South Mississippi as a long-time dance instructor and the owner of Robin Adams Performing Arts Center in Pascagoula. But on Wednesday, she reached a national audience.
Adams is a self-proclaimed shop-a-holic and has studied well in preparation for her shot on The Price is Right. Once she felt like she was finally ready to win, she emailed the show for tickets. “They sent an email saying they had tickets. It just so happens that on August the 6th I was coming home from L.A. so they started giving the tickets away for August the 5th," said Adams.
So, she and a friend got to the studio early. “The lines are really long, but they have you wait, you know? They get like 25 people up at a time and they bring them up and they just kind of ask you where you’re from and what you do for a living," Adams said.
When her dreams finally came true, she had no idea. “I was on the end and didn’t hear them call my name. But, then they has somebody that was standing up with a cue card. I didn’t even see that either," Adams laughed. "So my friend was like knocking me and was like ‘oh my God, that’s you, that’s you.’ So I was freaking out, I jump up, you know, I was like going crazy.”
Adams won the first round and got a shot to spin the Showcase Showdown wheel. She didn’t get the highest amount without going over one dollar, but still found time to thank her biggest fan... her husband. In between spins of the famous wheel, she promised to pay him back all of the money she spent while in Los Angeles. “I did promise him that I’d pay him back for all the money I spent, but, I don’t think that’s gonna be possible. Um, we’ll see," Adams told WLOX.
Robin is taking home quite a few prizes after appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the The Price is Right, which was taped weeks ago in L.A. She walked away with a new TV, a Foosball table, a digital camera, and a treadmill. Altogether, her winnings were valued at $8,700.
“Oh, it was awesome," said Robin. “Always on my bucket list of things to do! I could definitely become a game show junkie!”
Robin, along with some of her family and friends, gathered in Biloxi to watch the show. WLOX’s Chet Landry was there with them and will have more from Robin on what it was like appearing on stage with Drew Carey in the long-running and iconic game show.
