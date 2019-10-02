Investigators: No evidence to support sexual assault claims involving Pearl High School cross country team

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police Investigators have completed their investigation of allegations between members of the high school cross-country team.
Investigators said they found no evidence to support claims of sexual assault.
One of the two alleged victims told investigators that they made up the allegation.
Police have filed two complaints of simple assault and one complaint of lying to a police officer in youth court.
Since all parties involved are juveniles, no additional details will be released.
