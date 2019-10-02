How to save money at the Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the weekend at the fair, a family of four will pay $5 to park, plus $5 a person for admission. But come on a weekday, before 1 p.m., parking and admission are FREE. That’s a $25 savings right there!
And what’s a day at the fair without spending time on the rides?
Tickets are $1.25 each, and each ride is about 3 tickets. You could pay $25 for 22 tickets and that will possibly get you on six rides.
But say you come on a weekday for the Ride-a-Thon special wristband for $27 - that’s one price for unlimited rides.
The longer you’re at the fair, the more you’ll want to eat. With over 100 vendors up and running, there may be more than one selling the same funnel cake or hot dog.
Take some time to walk around and check the prices before making the final purchase; also lookout for things like free refills.
Lastly, don’t overlook the free attractions like the petting zoo with dozens of animals to meet and great, including Bryan the Camel.
