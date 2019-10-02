First Alert Forecast: record setting heat to start the MS State Fair

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the first front, temperatures will ease back a few notches, to the lower 90s, for the end of the week and into the weekend. We should remain quiet and mainly dry through Saturday. A second, stronger front is poised to move in by next week to bring an end to the heat wave along with a better chance for showers. Highs by mid-next week will be near normal, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.