First Alert Forecast: record setting heat to start the MS State Fair

WEDNESDAY: As high pressure holds firm over central Mississippi, temperatures will likely soar to record levels to get into mid-portion of the work week. Highs will work their way into the middle to upper 90s amid mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY: The first of two fronts will begin to slip into the region through Thursday. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day with highs in the middle 90s. A few afternoon downpours may flare up as the front gets closer to the region, continuing into the evening hours. Lows will dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the first front, temperatures will ease back a few notches, to the lower 90s, for the end of the week and into the weekend. We should remain quiet and mainly dry through Saturday. A second, stronger front is poised to move in by next week to bring an end to the heat wave along with a better chance for showers. Highs by mid-next week will be near normal, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.