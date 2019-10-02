FEMA teams canvassing neighborhoods to help Mississippi flood survivors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FEMA teams have begun canvassing neighborhoods in eight Mississippi counties to help flood survivors.
According to FEMA, more than a dozen disaster survivor assistance specialists are going door to door in the counties affected by storms that hit the state February 22-24.
Working in teams, the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) personnel are canvassing neighborhoods in Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties.
DSA specialists can register survivors for federal disaster assistance, update their records and make referrals to FEMA’s community service partners. They can quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. DSA personnel also attend community events and seek out survivors at public gathering places like libraries and community centers.
The information and assistance they provide are tailored to the individual survivor’s needs. This assistance may include help to make temporary repairs to a disaster-damaged house, pay for another short-term place to live while permanent repairs are made and/or help with serious, disaster-related needs not covered by other programs.
Disaster survivor assistance teams may offer residents the opportunity to use a tablet computer to register, or ask to enter information on their behalf. They will never require survivors to provide personal information.
DSA team members can easily be identified by their federal photo identifications and FEMA clothing. Mississippi residents are reminded to ask for official photo identification before sharing personal information.
FEMA employees do not solicit or accept money from disaster survivors. FEMA staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help with registration.
HOW YOU CAN REGISTER FOR HELP WITH FEMA:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
- By calling FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Operators are available 7 a.m. to XX p.m. seven days a week.
- Use a smartphone to register through http://m.FEMA.gov; click “Apply Online for FEMA Assistance,” and you will be directed to DisasterAssistance.gov.
- By registering with FEMA, survivors may qualify for federal grants to pay for essential home repair or replacement; to rent a temporary home, and to pay other disaster-related needs, such as medical, dental, transportation and funeral expenses, moving and storage fees, personal property loss and child care, not covered by insurance.
