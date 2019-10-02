FEMA disaster recovery centers now open in Mississippi

“When an applicant comes to the DRC here in Vicksburg, they will be seen by applicant specialist, they will fill out a registration form, they will get a registration number, once they get that registration number within in a few days, they will get an inspector out to come out and inspect the damage and the inspector will note everything. Within a few days from the inspection, you will get a determination letter in the mail. If you are eligible for assistance you can select to have a check sent to you by the mail or you can have it deposited into your bank account, either way you have to have updated contact info,” said Brown.