Drought in Jackson causing several water line breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they have both an aging infrastructure and a drought problem.
They’re seeing two to three new water main breaks a day due to the drought.
It's increased stress on pipes being used well past their lifespan.
Jackson Chief Engineer Charles Williams said, “They’re older and they’re cast iron, so after time they become brittle due to use and age. Also the soil condition, PH levels in the soils due to clay, so all that combination really breaks down the pipes so ultimately you’ll see breaks.”
That pesky Yazoo clay in the ground around the pipes also a big culprit, contracting in the heat, and then becoming a problem again in winter months when it expands, causing more pipes to burst.
“Typically we get 2-3 a day and on weekends sometimes it’s more frequent, we’ll get about 5-6. Both of our crews are working overtime trying to get them repaired,” said Williams.
Crews are using better backfill around pipes they repair, decreasing chances Yazoo clay will impact them again.
Pipe materials have also been upgraded to give them better life expectancy.
“Long range we need to start investing more into underground utilities and were going to try to incorporate that more were going to develop a strategic capital plan for the city," said Williams.
