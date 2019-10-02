Dept. of Public Safety breaks ground on new headquarters in Rankin Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant and other officials broke ground Wednesday on a new headquarters building for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in Rankin County.
The facility will be constructed at the same location as the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory and the State Medical Examiner’s Office and will feature state-of-the-art building systems and “green” construction techniques in order to produce an energy efficient and economical facility.
Numerous problems with the building’s foundation and gas leaks have long-plagued the current DPS Headquarters, which was completed in 1976.
Governor Phil Bryant said, “I am proud of the work my administration has done for public safety and breaking ground on the future of this facility is the next step.”
Moving the headquarters building to Rankin County places it closer to the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, Troop C of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, Fleet Operations, Crime Stoppers, Criminal Information Center, Mississippi Forensics Laboratory and the State Medical Examiner’s Office, all of which are located in Rankin County.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.