City of Clinton to hold citywide cleanup, offering hazardous waste disposal

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Clinton is having a citywide cleanup from October 5-12.
The annual fall citywide cleanup will be held from October 5 through October 12 (except Sunday). Roll off dumpsters will be placed at the old Northside Elementary School location on Old Vicksburg Road. Residents will be able to dispose of yard waste, bulky items and other household debris free of charge. The dumpster site will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The City of Clinton will offer hazardous waste disposal on Saturday, October 5, at the Public Works Facility at 525 Springridge Road.
Disposal will be accepted from 8 a.m. until noon.
Residents are encouraged to dispose of common household chemical waste, such as used motor oil, paint, paint thinners, propane tanks, batteries, aerosols, antifreeze and insecticides, by bringing it to the facility for proper disposal.
Public Works staff will be on site to accept different types of hazardous materials.
Other common items of household waste include car batteries, tires, fluorescent bulbs and electronics (computers, printers, TV’s, etc.). Any chemical or article that is designated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to be "hazardous" will be collected on this day.
Due to the expense of the program, the Public Works Department will limit the service to residents of Clinton only. Residents utilizing the service will be asked to show proof of residency. Accepted forms of identification include a City of Clinton water/garbage bill or a driver’s license or state-issued ID card with a Clinton address.
The fall cleanup days are a service to Clintonians who may have items too large to dispose of on their regularly-scheduled garbage collection days. Residents can dispose of yard waste, bulky items and other household debris free of charge.
“Clinton is a beautiful city, and these cleanup days provide the opportunity to clean up and dispose of items that may be too bulky or unsightly,” says Dexter Shelby, Director of Public Works. “We’ll have dumpsters on the site and will accept anything at the clean-up except tires, paints or petroleum-based products. All hazardous materials may be brought to Public Works on October 5.”
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 601-924-2239 or visit their website.
