Canton police searching for man charged with statutory rape after impregnating 14-year-old

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and got her pregnant.
The teen has given birth to her child.
According to Lieutenant Terence Ware, 38-year-old Desmond Cheeks is charged with statutory rape.
Lt. Ware said the Mississippi Department of Human Services contacted Canton police on February 13 after receiving a report from medical personnel at the hospital the teen gave birth at.
It was believed the girl got pregnant by her 16-year-old boyfriend, but a deeper investigation and DNA evidence proved that someone else was the father. Police were then informed of 38-year-old Cheeks.
It was eventually disclosed to police, through the child, that Cheeks is the father.
Police haven’t yet located Cheeks, but they do believe he is still in the Canton area. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the police department at 601-859-2121.
