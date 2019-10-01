3 On Your Side Exclusive: HUD Secretary Ben Carson weighs in on whistleblower and impeachment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, was in Jackson Monday as news of Rudy Guiliani being subpoenaed to appear before the House broke.
In an exclusive 3 On Your Side interview, Dr. Carson was asked if the president acted in the best interest of the country if what the whistleblower alleges proves to be true.
He responded that we should be looking at what he calls “the bigger picture.”
Dr. Ben Carson said, “And that is, if we go down a road where we define high crimes and misdemeanors any way we want to, it doesn’t matter who’s gonna be president. The other side’s gonna be trying to impeach him. And, you know, when we set the bar too low, I think we create problems. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t investigate; we shouldn’t try to make sure that everybody’s aware of what the policies are, but it’s sort of like the boy who cried wolf too often and I’m not sure it’s gonna set up a health environment in our country."
Carson was then asked if he felt this way even with the possibility that funds that were approved for Ukraine were held up.
“But we don’t know that," he responded. "See, that’s speculation. When you go back to, say, Nixon, we had evidence. We knew what was going on. When it comes to Bill Clinton, they had evidence. You know, this is like, how do you want to interpret it and how you interpret it kinda depends on your political persuasion. That was exactly what the founders were trying to prevent when they put the impeachment clause in. They didn’t want it to become a political argument.”
Asked if he was in favor of full transparency and the investigation, Carson said, "Oh, absolutely... absolutely.”
Secretary Carson was in Jackson to announce that the Capital City is receiving $1.8 million of a $319 million fund to protect families from lead and other home health hazards.
Seventy-eight Jackson homes will benefit from the grant.
