Wesson man sentenced for failing to pay over $117K in child support

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Wesson man was sentenced for failing to repay $117,079.57 for seven years’ worth of missed child support payments.
46-year-old Jason Daniel LeCompte plead guilty Monday to three felony counts of non-support of a child.
He was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended on a post-release supervision for reach count to run concurrent.
“Taking care of your children is not an option in Mississippi,” Attorney General Jim Hood said. “Parents are required by law to uphold their monetary responsibility to their children or we’ll make them. Thank you to Judge Emfinger for making this man pay what he owes his children.”
