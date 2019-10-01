Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We matched a record high today of 97 degrees. This ties the old record set back in 1919, exactly 100 years ago. Expect more of the same tomorrow with sunshine. Showers and slightly cooler weather possible Friday, with highs in the lower 90s. This weekend will be closer to 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies, but a few showers are possible as well. Next week represents a huge change in our weather with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Finally relief is in sight. Calm wind tonight and northeast at 5mph Wednesday. Average high is 82 this time of year and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 6:44pm. Rain chances look slim, but they are there for Monday and Tuesday.