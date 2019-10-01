Second suspect in custody in armed robbery of disabled Canton man

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second man was arrested in the armed robbery of a disabled Canton man.
According to Lt. Ware with the Canton Police Department, 20-year-old Brzezinskir Civiletti Henderson was arrested and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was arrested by the Madison Sheriff’s Office on Monday, September 30th.
Two suspects robbed a 53-year-old disabled man at gunpoint in his Canton home Monday, September 16. The victim, Milton Williams, is paralyzed from the waist down and is confined to a wheelchair.
The victim recognized the suspects as young men he hired to do yard work in the past.
Jamaquiz Cortez Tillis was arrested Tuesday morning (September 17th) and charged with armed robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
