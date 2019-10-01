Richland man receives two life sentences plus 40 years for 2018 double-murder and attempted murder of his relatives

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 25-year-old Richland man on Tuesday received two life sentences plus 40 years for the 2018 double murder and attempted murder of his relatives.
According to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., Fareno Daquian Harris murdered two of his relatives and tried to murder a third one.
Around 9 p.m. on February 28, 2018, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a shooting with multiple victims on Ebenezer Road near Richland.
Once on Ebenezer Road, deputies encountered a juvenile male running down the road away from the address that had been reported as the scene of the shooting.
Deputies quickly discovered that this male had been shot. The juvenile identified the shooter as Harris, his relative. The juvenile informed deputies that his two siblings had also been shot by Harris.
Once inside the home, deputies found the juvenile’s twin sister and their 18-year-old brother had both been shot. The female was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries.
The juvenile male survived because, police say, he put his arm in a defensive position causing the bullet to go through his arm before grazing his head.
Members of the Rankin County Special Response Team surrounded the suspect’s residence on Ebenezer Road and forced entry at the command of Sheriff Bryan Bailey.
Shortly after 10 p.m., members of the Special Response Team had the then 23-year-old, Fareno Daquian Harris in custody.
“Harris is exactly where he belongs," said District Attorney Bramlett, Jr. He killed two of his family members and tried to kill a third. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ family and while I know that this sentence will not bring their loved ones back I hope that it will provide them with a sense of justice.”
Bramlett added, “I would like to thank Sheriff Bryan Bailey for the swift response of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Thanks to Bailey’s leadership, Harris was apprehended quickly with no further violence. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies did excellent work in the apprehension of Harris as well as the investigation of these horrible crimes.”
