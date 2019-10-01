North American Midway to hire temporary fair ground workers today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A company called North American Midway is going to hire temporary fair ground workers Tuesday, starting at 8:00 a.m.
According to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Facebook page, this will happen at the Purple and Yellow Tent on the Southeast Corner of the Fairgrounds.
Anyone wanting to apply needs to bring the following:
- A state issued ID
- Social security card
- Must pass background check
- Must pass drug test
If you are interested, head over to 1207 Mississippi Street.
