No A/C at Wingfield High concerns parent during near record heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sweltering conditions for students at Wingfield High School are being dealt with both outside and in the classrooms.
Parents reported that there hasn’t been air conditioning or any restrooms because of lingering problems from a recent water main break.
A Wingfield High School mom is concerned about what could be stifling conditions for students inside the south Jackson school.
"It's still humid right now, and so closed in a classroom I'm sure it's even hotter," she said.
Record high temperatures are forecast this week.
Jackson Public School officials confirm that an air conditioning system recently experienced mechanical failure at the school, leaving isolated areas without air.
While repairs are underway, the district is providing fans to affected areas.
Some classes are also being relocated to rooms with air.
The mother of two Wingfield students does not want to be identified, but said her daughter has complained of no air conditioning for two days and no access to restrooms.
“Last night she was like, ‘Mama they need to just close the school up for the week,’” recalled the parent. “And I was like ‘why? What’s going on?’ She was like ‘We ain’t got no water. We ain’t got no air, and there’s only one bathroom.’”
District officials said claims about no bathroom access are false.
They said there are also newly renovated, working restrooms in two areas of the school building.
We’re told the only non-working restrooms are under renovation.
During the air conditioning outage, we’re told students are being allowed to go to the cafeteria for water breaks to stay hydrated.
Nearly 900 students attend the school with more than 70 administrators and staff.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.