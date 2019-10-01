Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation at the Pike County Community Work Center has led to the arrest of an employee with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Correctional officer trainee, 48-year-old Elizabeth Edmonds, has been charged with violating state laws after providing contraband in a correctional facility and for the sale or possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
“The Mississippi Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for any individual who aid in the introduction of contraband in our facilities,” said Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall.
During a search at the Pike County Community Work Center, a package containing contraband items was found in Edmonds’ vehicle.
Inside were two cellphones, a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a package of tobacco, a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and a leafy substance believed to contain spice.
Edmonds was hired on Feb. 19, 2019 and is no longer with the agency. Her case is being referred for prosecution.
A conviction under the contraband statute is punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison and $25,000 fine, or both.
A conviction for selling or possessing a controlled substance carries a maximum $25,000 fine and from three to seven years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.