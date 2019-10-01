Millsaps College, Chism Strategies survey examines issues of relevance in state politics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new statewide poll indicates most Mississippians believe the companies where recent immigration raids were conducted should bear some responsibility.
More than 600 people were detained in the raids on August 7.
A “State of the State Survey” by Millsaps College and Chism Strategies asked if the owners of the businesses employing those who were arrested should also face prosecution.
Just over 68 percent said YES. 15.5 percent said no.
The poll also asked about gun control.
89.5 percent of the more than 600 people surveyed said they support background checks for all firearm purchases.
Almost 5.5 percent said they do not.
Background checks are currently required for purchases from gun stores, but not from private sellers.
