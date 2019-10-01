Man charged with using illegal water connection in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another man has been charged for utilizing an illegal water hookup, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Fifty-year-old Marcelle Williams is charged with grand larceny water theft from the City of Jackson, accused of using an illegal connection that span over a significant period of time.
37-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.
A third suspect, 64-year-old Willie McClendon turned himself in for grand larceny related to an illegal water hookup on Thursday, August 29.
Thirty-six-year-old Tracie Bass and 23-year-old Derion Anderson were arrested on September 4, each charged with grand larceny for separate incidents of utilizing an illegal water connection.
Police say additional arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.