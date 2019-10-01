Lack of rain creates challenges for boaters at Ross Barnett Reservoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A lack of rainfall at the Ross Barnett Reservoir is putting a damper on the end the boating season.
Reservoir officials say they're losing about a 10th of a foot of water every five days due to the drought conditions.
The water levels are about a foot-and-a-half lower than where they normally are for the boating season.
The low water levels have exposed mud flats, rebar and other obstructions that boaters need to be aware of.
The water levels were lowered for most of the season to kill off giant Salvinia, which is almost completely eradicated.
Marinas in the area say the water levels are impacting their business as well.
“We’ve seen a lot of people get stuck in water, hit stumps," says Josh smith of Smith Marine. “There’s a lot of rebar stuff they’re noticing on the other side of the lake they didn’t know was there ‘cause you can see the water’s so low.”
"We try to deliver a couple of boats to people’s houses they bought but they can’t get them to their house because the water is so low,” he continued.
Reservoir officials say they have crews removing rebar from the water two or three days a week.
They say people often use it to mark fishing spots or other dangers, but end up creating a bigger hazard themselves.
They ask boaters to note the GPS locations, and they will put buoys out to mark spots for them.
