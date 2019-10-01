JSU open SWAC play at home against win-less Grambling

“So far the quarterback kind of sticks out. He’s an athletic guy that can move around in the pocket a little bit, so we got to make sure we keep him corralled in the pocket. It’s dangerous whenever you get a running quarterback and he get’s to running around in the pocket. Guys thinking he crossed the line of scrimmage, maybe didn’t cross the line of scrimmage. But it’s always harping on guys staying in coverage. And man, we can always rally up and tackle the quarterback. But we never want to let him throw it over our head. It’s still assignment football, but not like last week. Just got to be ready for RPO’s,” said Stokes.