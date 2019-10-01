John Rhys Plumlee & offense were silver lining in Bama loss

“That’s obviously a tough thing to do, to get your first start on the road in Tuscaloosa. I was very proud. There wasn’t an issue with the pre-snap and the communication and all the stuff you would think with a freshman quarterback. None of that was an issue. The moment didn’t look too big for him. I was excited about that. We ran the ball effectively, and that’s a good thing. We haven’t rushed for that many yards against them in a long time. I was pleased with a lot of the things we did," said Luke.