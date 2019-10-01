First Alert Forecast: record highs possible to start October

TUESDAY: Summer-like heat wave continues to bake central Mississippi as highs will approach record territory through the afternoon hours. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies amid highs working toward the middle 90s. We’ll remain quiet tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: As high pressure holds firm over central Mississippi, temperatures will likely soar to record levels to get into mid-portion of the work week. Highs will work their way into the middle to upper 90s amid mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs will stay in the middle to upper 90s by the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory through Thursday. The first of two cold front will slip into the region by late Thursday into Friday – this may help to spark a few isolated showers, but will knock temperatures down a few notches along with the humidity. A second, stronger front is poised to move in by next week to bring an end to the heat wave along with a better chance for showers.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
