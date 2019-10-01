Councilman’s lone ‘no’ vote kills city’s emergency $7 million water/sewer loan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A war of words between the Jackson mayor and the Ward 6 councilman over a vote to borrow money to keep the water sewer billing and collection system operating.
With one vote, the deal is off.
Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks’ lone opposing vote stopped an emergency $7 million dollar loan Mayor Choke A. Lumumba presented to reportedly stabilize the metering and billing collection systems.
The mayor said the emergency resolution was necessary because the Enterprise Fund, which supports the water/sewer system, is depleted.
Banks and Lumumba went back-and-forth in discussions over supporting the emergency resolution which required a unanimous vote.
The councilman said he would not support the loan without details from the public works director on how much money had gone from the General Fund to the Water Sewer, which was more than $13.5 million.
He also needed information on how much was paid to subcontractors, which was $2.77 million.
The information instead was provided by the city finance manager and CAO.
“I’m trying to ask questions so that I can help support this,” said Banks.
“Yeah, and I’m answering,” responded Lumumba.
“The commentary, and, to me, rhetoric right now when I’m asking important questions is going to deny my support at all,” added Banks.
The Ward Six councilman told the counsel that he consulted with people in the community to ask his questions and make his decisions.
“Many of the people that you consult, Councilman Banks, to be honest are the people who installed the system,” the mayor told Banks.
Lumumba told the council that bond insurers, credit rating agencies and EPA are concerned about the steps the city would take to stabilize the water meter billing and collection system.
Officials said that over the past five years, the city has reportedly lost more than $20 million dollars annually in water/sewer revenue.
“This system has been a cancer for us,” said Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. “The adverse consequences of stopping treatment are horrible.”
“Does this come with a guarantee of a fix?” asked Public Works Director Robert Miller. “The answer is this represents my best professional judgment that these actions will stabilize the system."
The mayor said they would possibly bring the resolution back to the council while continuing to pull together resources to support the water billing and collection system.
