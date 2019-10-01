All campfires banned on the Natchez Trace Parkway due to statewide drought

Tupelo, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Trace Parkway is implementing a ban on campfires due to the current drought and high fire danger.
This affects all Parkway property, including the developed campground at Rocky Springs, Jeff Busby, Meriwether Lewis and at the designated bicycle campgrounds on the Natchez Trace Parkway.
The ban is effective immediately and will not be rescinded until sufficient rainfall reduces fire danger levels.
Charcoal grills and cook stoves are still permitted, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as grass, leaf litter and pine needles.
Grills and cook stoves should be attended at all times and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the site.
Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from burnable fuels and must ensure that the cigarette is completely extinguished and disposed of properly.
Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands.
To report a wildfire along the Parkway, call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275), or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.