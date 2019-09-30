Thousands attend 33rd annual Germanfest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 33 years thousands of people have attended Germanfest. You’ll find everything at this free event from German singing and dancing... to their delicious food like their famous bratwurst, sauerkraut and shish kabobs!
“I just love everything! The music.. and the bratwurst!” said one person attending.
As well as a variety of fun games for kids and adults!
Most of the people here have been attending the event since the very beginning!
"Mostly the food and just the outdoor atmosphere and the music and all the different people that are here!"
"The music really brings everyone together. Coming here with family and eating the good food is great. It's just the atmosphere we have a good time!"
Event Chairman Whitt Whitten says the event is held in Gluckstadt because the community here was founded by families of German descent... and the event has only gotten bigger since then!
“We will have 5,000, 6,000 or 7,000 people over the course of the few hours we are here. Once we even caused trouble on the interstate because of all the cars.”
Some people even traveled from other states just to get a taste of the Authentic German cuisine and atmosphere!
“People are calling months ahead of time to find out when the event is. It’s just overall a great family friendly way to spend a Sunday afternoon!” said St. Joesph Catholic Church Lay Ecclesial Minister, Pam Minninger
And don’t worry! If you missed this years Germanfest, it’s always during the last week of September.
Mark your calenders!
