Riverwalk Casino’s 12th annual ‘Bras Along the Bridge’ to support breast cancer awareness

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Riverwalk Casino Hotel will collect bras throughout the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For every bra collected, Riverwalk Casino will donate one dollar to the American Cancer Society.
At the end of the month, Riverwalk team members and members of the Vicksburg Bridge Commission will string the bras across the Old Vicksburg Bridge.
“It’s something that we’re excited about every year,” says Ginny Tzotzolas, General Manager of Riverwalk Casino. “It’s a way to really get the community engaged and involved with the fundraising process in a very creative and fun way.”
A bra viewing walk and a check presentation will be held on the Old Vicksburg Bridge on Saturday, November 2nd, from 9 - 11 a.m.
Riverwalk Casino has partnered with Alpha Media Radio Group and WLBT TV for this event.
