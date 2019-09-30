Outdoor burning of any kind now punishable by fine in 21 Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday afternoon, the Mississippi Forest Commission approved burn bans for Amite, Lawrence, Marion, Pike, Pontotoc, Walthall and Webster counties.
This brings the state total of counties with an approved burn ban to twenty-one.
No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted in these areas.
Individuals caught violating a burn ban can face a fine of up to $500.
The burn ban affects the following Mississippi counties:
• Tate
• Prentiss
• Lee
• Pontotoc
• Clay
• Webster
• Montgomery
• Yazoo
• Launderdale
• Rankin
• Simpson
• Copiah
• Adams
• Franklin
• Lincoln
• Lawrence
• Jefferson Davis
• Amite
• Pike
• Walthall
• Marion
