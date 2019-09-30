Monday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot weather for the rest of this week, but signs of a cool-down are coming for next week. Expect highs in the lower and middle 90s everyday this week. Overnight lows will be near the lower 70s. While skies will be mostly sunny, only isolated showers are possible from Thursday going forward. A weak cool front will arrive by this weekend, resulting in highs near 90 degrees. A much stronger front will arrive next week and this will drive down temperatures to not just cooler, but cool levels for this time of year. Highs may struggle into the 70s. We do not foresee chances for severe weather at this time. We are ending September as the 4th driest and 4th hottest on record for Jackson. Also, the temperature reached 90 degrees every day, which is a first for September as well. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and east at the same speed Tuesday. Average high is 82 and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 6:45pm.