Meridian arsonist strikes again, MFD now investigating 4 fires

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) -Meridian firefighters responded to a fourth structure fire in the city limits within a 30 hour span.
Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier says all four fires were intentionally set and all took place in the same general area.
The latest fire happened near the Velma Young Center near Magnolia Middle School at 2320 15th Avenue. Collier says all of the structures involved were abandoned.
If you have any information about how these fires might have started please contact Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS. You can also reach out to the State Fire Marshal’s office with tips. They offer a $5,000 reward. That number is: 1-888-648-0877.
