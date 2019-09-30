Man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial pleads not guilty to murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial pleaded not guilty Monday to her murder.
Brandon Theesfeld appeared in court Monday afternoon for arraignment.
Theesfeld, who was also an Ole Miss student, is accused of killing Kostial over the summer. She was found dead near Sardis Lake in July with multiple gunshot wounds.
Last month, Theesfeld’s attorneys asked for a psychological evaluation at the Mississippi State Mental Hospital.
Monday’s hearing was brief. The judge read the charges and Theesfeld entered his plea before being escorted out of the courtroom.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.