HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Jackson to announce $1.8 million dollar lead remediation grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - HUD Secretary Ben Carson is in the capital city to announce a 1-point-8-million-dollar grant to the city of Jackson.
Dr. Carson, along with Governor Phil Bryant, held a press conference in the backyard of Mrs. Jessie Walls, whose home has already been cleared of the health hazard through the grant program, providing protection for her grand children who often visit .
It’s just a portion of the more than 319-million-dollars awarded by the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development to 77 state and local government agencies across the nation.
Dr. Ben Carson said, “This is one of the problems that we actually have the ability to solve in this country. Tremendous progress has been made already, and it’s an issue that affects almost all the buildings and homes that were built before 1978, because at the time, people were still using lead based paints.”
The grants are provided through HUD’s Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing.
