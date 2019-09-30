First Alert Forecast: near-record territory early week

MONDAY: Summer heat wave continues to bake central Mississippi as we head back to work and school this week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies amid highs working toward the middle 90s; nearing record territory by the afternoon. We’ll remain quiet tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Yet another day where record setting heat could be on the way for central Mississippi. Expect another day of mostly to partly sunny skies as highs work their way into the middle to upper 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanded ridge of high pressure will keep August heat levels in central Mississippi for the first week of October. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 90s by the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory through Thursday. The first of two cold front will slip into the region by late Thursday into Friday – this may help to spark a few isolated showers, but will knock temperatures down a few notches along with the humidity. A second front is poised to move in by next week to bring an end to the heat wave.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
