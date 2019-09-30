First Alert Forecast: near-record territory early week

EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanded ridge of high pressure will keep August heat levels in central Mississippi for the first week of October. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 90s by the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory through Thursday. The first of two cold front will slip into the region by late Thursday into Friday – this may help to spark a few isolated showers, but will knock temperatures down a few notches along with the humidity. A second front is poised to move in by next week to bring an end to the heat wave.