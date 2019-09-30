Councilman Kenneth Stokes taking medical leave for 3-6 months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The longest-serving member of the Jackson City Council is off the job, possibly for the rest of the year.
A spokeswoman for Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he has a medical condition, and his doctor has told him he needs to take some time off. She says he expects to be out for the next three to six months. She did not say what the medical condition is.
Stokes was first elected to the council in 1989. He has represented Ward 3 ever since, except for a three-year stint as a Hinds County Supervisor, from 2012 to 2015.
Stokes’ wife, Larita, replaced him on the council until he returned. She is now a Hinds County judge.
