Anthony Epps, 46

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Epps, a 46-year-old black male, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers found Epps lying in the roadway on Derrick Street at approximately 8 p.m.
Holmes said Epps appeared to have been shot multiple times and died at the scene a short time later.
Based on witness accounts, investigators believe a man dressed in dark clothing ran toward Epps and fired several rounds using a rifle-style weapon, then ran away.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
