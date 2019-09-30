Angelina Billingsley, 52

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Angelina Billingsley, a 52-year-old black woman, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, after a shooting in South Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a residence on Twin Oak Drive and found Billingsley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside her vehicle and later died at the scene.
Investigators later learned the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Ronnie Spires, had just left the area.
Minutes later, police responded to a second shooting on Lexington Avenue and found a vehicle that matched the one Spires had been seen driving, parked outside a home.
Officers discovered Spires inside the home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Holmes said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide at this point.
