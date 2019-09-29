Twin dies after being left in car at Oxford, Ala. dealership

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-month old boy has died after being left in a car at Sunny King Honda, according to Oxford’s Police Chief Bill Partridge.
The child and his sister were found around noon.
The Calhoun County coroner says the girl is doing OK.
Chief Partridge says when first responders arrived, the father had the twins out of the car which was a personal car, not one of the ones for sale on the lot.
The management at Sunny King Honda released the following statement Friday afternoon:
