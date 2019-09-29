Rushing attack dominates as Blazers pick up 46-18 win over McMurry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ground attack set the tone for the Blazers as they were able to pick up their first win of the season and first ever win over McMurry University in a 46-18 rout of the War Hawks. Belhaven fell behind early as McMurry was able to put together an 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive from the opening kickoff, capped by a 37-yard touchdown run from Dee Robinson. McMurry would convert the two-point attempt to lead 8-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Blazers would get on the scoreboard before the end of the first quarter when