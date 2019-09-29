Rushing attack dominates as Blazers pick up 46-18 win over McMurry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ground attack set the tone for the Blazers as they were able to pick up their first win of the season and first ever win over McMurry University in a 46-18 rout of the War Hawks. Belhaven fell behind early as McMurry was able to put together an 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive from the opening kickoff, capped by a 37-yard touchdown run from Dee Robinson. McMurry would convert the two-point attempt to lead 8-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Blazers would get on the scoreboard before the end of the first quarter when
Cade Ganey hit a 38-yard field goal with just a minute and a half remaining. The War Hawks would extend their lead in the second quarter with a 27-yard field goal. The Blazers would level the game on the next drive though as
Mario Asagunla hit LaMarcus Caradine for a 15-yard touchdown. Belhaven would convert the two-point attempt with 8:28 remaining in the first half. Belhaven would take the lead later in the second quarter when
Brad Foley broke off a 15-yard touchdown run capping off a drive that took only a minute off the clock. With an 18-11 lead, the Blazers would grab a late first half touchdown when
Hunter McEachern hit Brad Foley for a touchdown pass from 19 yards out with just 17 seconds left. The Blazers would take a 25-11 lead into the half.McMurry would come out strong to start the second half with Xavier Alexander hitting Moise Fokomla for an 8-yard touchdown cutting the lead to seven. The Blazers would answer back when
Mario Asagunla followed a Brad Foley block for a 15-yard touchdown rush. Leading 32-18, Belhaven would extend their lead just two minutes later when
Kolbe Blunt was able to bust out a 53-yard touchdown run. With just 22 seconds left in the third quarter, Corey Tolliver finished off the scoring for Belhaven with an interception returned 50 yards for a Blazers touchdown. Offensively the Blazers were led by a potent rushing attack.
Mario Asagunla led the way with 71 yards and a touchdown.
Kolbe Blunt added 56 yards and a score on the ground while
Brad Foley had the third Blazers rushing touchdown and 48 yards.
Hunter McEachern went 9 of 17 for 73 yards and a score. Asagunla also had 56 yards passing and a touchdown.
Brad Foley led all Blazers with 27 yards receiving and a touchdown.Belhaven’s defense had a stellar night led by
David Lewis and Phazion Locke who both racked up seven total tackles.
Carlton Brown had an impressive 3.5 tackles for loss.
Connor Fordham and Austin Russell both had a sack on the afternoon.
Phazion Locke forced a fumble and Corey Tolliver forced the lone turnover on the day with his pick six.The Blazers move to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in ASC play. They’ll be back in action next Saturday as they head to Marshall, Texas to take on East Texas Baptist University.
