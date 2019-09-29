Report: Rankins to make season debut against the Cowboys if all goes smooth in warmups

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints’ defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins will make his 2019 debut tonight against the Cowboys if there’s no setback in pregame warmups. That’s according to a tweet by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rankins last suited up for the Saints against the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs. The defensive tackle suffered an Achilles injury in that contest.
Coach Payton raised eyes when he decided to keep Rankins off the PUP list to begin the season. Players on the PUP can’t return until after Week 6 of the regular season.
