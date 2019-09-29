1 MVSU student killed, 2 injured after single-car accident near Belzoni

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi Valley State University student has died and two other students have been injured after a single-car accident near Belzoni.
The wreck occurred early Sunday morning.
Jevonte Curtis of Chicago has been identified as the student who was killed in the crash.
Curtis served as the treasurer of the MVSU Student Government Association.
The two other students involved in the accident were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
All three were members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
In a statement released by MVSU, it asks to, “Please keep Jevonte’s family and all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.