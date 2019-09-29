Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Meridian firefighters were busy overnight Friday with multiple structure fires.
Fire engines responded to three structure fires and reports of a brush fire within a two hour span.
One of the fires took place at an apparent abandoned house on 11th Avenue could be seen from blocks away.
Firefighters responded from that fire to another report of a building on fire on the corner of 19th avenue and 20th street.
Around 1:15 a.m. firemen responded to the report of a brush fire near the old fairgrounds entrance near South Frontage Road.
Fire officials say the three structure fires were intentionally set.
If you have any information about how these fires might have started please contact Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
