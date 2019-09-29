Abraham leads Southern Mississippi past UTEP 31-13

The Golden Eagles (3-2) took the lead for good on their first possession. Abraham hit De'Michael Harris for a 74-yard scoring strike on third-and-14 for a 7-0 lead. Southern Miss made it 14-0 after Jordan Mitchell blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the UTEP 2-yard line. Harris ran it in two plays later. The Miners (1-3) put together two long drives in the second quarter but had to settle for two Gavin Baechle field goals and trailed 24-6 at halftime.