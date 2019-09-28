Sexually transmitted infection trends addressed at symposium in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There has been an increase in syphilis and HIV cases in Mississippi. It’s just one of the issues being addressed at a one day symposium in Jackson Friday.
About a hundred on hand to get information on topics like current trends in Mississippi; syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia as well as HIV prevention, treatment and services..
Kendra Johnson of the Mississippi Health Department said, “What I’d like to see if more information provided to our medical providers. I think today’s turnout was amazing. We had close to a hundred participants. We’d like to see this on a larger scale, because syphilis and HIV are both very embedded in our community so we need to get the message out there.”
Johnson says the city of Jackson has the sixth or seventh highest rate of AIDS diagnosis in the nation.
Those attending this symposium are eligible for continuing medical and nursing credit.
