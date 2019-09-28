Man faces multiple charges after entering JPD headquarters with firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after discharging a firearm in front of the Jackson Police Department headquarters.
Willie Gail, 61, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city, possession of a firearm where prohibited, DUI, and possession of an open container.
Gail exited his vehicle following a dispute with a male passenger Saturday morning and discharged his firearm in from of police headquarters.
He then entered the headquarters with the firearm, where he was later confronted and the weapon confiscated.
The firearm was not discharged inside of the building and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.